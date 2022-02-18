Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 3,000,000 Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 3.43% of Tango Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,315. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

