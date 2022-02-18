Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $6.50 Million in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 637,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $178,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $29,489,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $22,440,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $20,400,000.

RNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global plc has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

