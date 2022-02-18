Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Purchases 1,400,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the quarter. Porch Group comprises 2.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Porch Group worth $121,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,073,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after buying an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 2,519.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 1,050,644 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

