Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,935 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,060 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $31,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of LUV opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

