Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$9.50 at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.45% from the stock’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC set a C$10.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.17.

CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.45. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

