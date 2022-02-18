Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DALXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

DALXF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

