SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.56

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.
Separately, Wolfe Research cut SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
