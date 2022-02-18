SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.56

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

