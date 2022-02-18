SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 964,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $91,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

SLY stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

