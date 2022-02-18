Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Update

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 935,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

NYSE SAVE traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

