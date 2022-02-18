Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Down 9%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares were down 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 5,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 332,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

