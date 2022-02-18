SpreadCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,931.68 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,931.68 and approximately $7.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

