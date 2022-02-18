Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 20.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

