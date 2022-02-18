SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,912. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.