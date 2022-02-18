Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $29.86 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,476 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $29,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 184,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

