Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 324,768 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $41,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,457. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

