srnArt Gallery (SACT) Hits Market Cap of $224,502.34

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 16% against the US dollar. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $224,502.34 and $14,425.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.79 or 0.07121284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,401.66 or 1.00115738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars.

