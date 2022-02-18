SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,083 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 95.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 87,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

SSR Mining stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

