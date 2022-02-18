Stanley Capital Management LLC Invests $6.18 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Stanley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 372,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. CNH Industrial makes up about 2.3% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 351,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,605. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

