State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

State Street has increased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Street to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of STT stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. State Street has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in State Street by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

