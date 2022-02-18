State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

