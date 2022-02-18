Steel Canyon Capital LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. Warner Music Group makes up about 2.1% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth $7,928,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

