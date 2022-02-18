Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 21,744 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $155.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

