Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $164,783,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,458,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $221.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,637. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

