Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $609.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

