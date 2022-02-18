Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852,505 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Stellantis worth $105,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stellantis by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stellantis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,327,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

