Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,708.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $3,108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $5,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

STEM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,521. Stem has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

