Step Hero (HERO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $526,192.00

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $526,192.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Step Hero has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00107694 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.