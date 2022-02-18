Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

SCL stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stepan by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

