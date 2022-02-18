Stewart Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.0% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,806,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $266.35. 41,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

