Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 319,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.