Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Preferred Bank accounts for about 2.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

