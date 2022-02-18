Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney comprises about 4.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.83% of Hancock Whitney worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 2,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,764. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

