Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) to Hold

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.02.
About Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
