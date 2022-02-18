Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) to Hold

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 60.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

