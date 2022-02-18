Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,144 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,023 put options.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

