Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 40,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 277% compared to the average daily volume of 10,791 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. NU has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,038,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.