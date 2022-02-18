Stockbridge Partners LLC Has $285.04 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Stockbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 486,673 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up approximately 5.9% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.70% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $285,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.66 and a 52-week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

