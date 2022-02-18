StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

