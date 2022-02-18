StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
