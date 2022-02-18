StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $5.41 on Monday. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

