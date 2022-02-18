StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.