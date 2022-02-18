StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

WVVI stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.01. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

