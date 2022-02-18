StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
WVVI stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.01. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
