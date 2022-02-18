StockNews.com Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Hold

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CIR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $28.10. 131,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,465. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

