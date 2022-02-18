StockNews.com Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Hold

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
CIR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $28.10. 131,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,465. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
