StockNews.com Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Buy

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

