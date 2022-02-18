StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.95.

Shares of AEM opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

