StockNews.com Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day moving average is $206.47. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $176.27 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

