Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 451,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after purchasing an additional 200,521 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. 164,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,873. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

