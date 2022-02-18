Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 124 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

