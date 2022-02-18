Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $434.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

