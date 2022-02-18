Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

