Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 90,010 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,010 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after buying an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.06. 225,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,588,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

