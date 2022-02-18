Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,564. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

